Vidal promises he will play against Brazil

Vidal's fitness following knee surgery in May has been the key story of Chile's FIFA World Cup campaign so far, with the Juventus star having started against both Australia and Spain, before missing his country's final group match against the Netherlands.

Both Chile and the Netherlands had already qualified for the next round before their clash at the Arena Corinthians.

The Dutch won 2-0 in Sao Paulo, meaning Jorge Sampaoli's Chile must face hosts Brazil in the round of 16 on Saturday, and Vidal has promised to be ready.

"I'll play the round of 16 match on Saturday," he said on Monday.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world. Brazil has often been Chile's nemesis but football changes, new generations come and new players appear."

In Chile's past two World Cup appearances, the South Americans have reached the round of 16 only to be eliminated by Brazil, but Vidal is confident Sampaoli's men can produce a different result in Belo Horizonte.

"Beating Brazil? That's our dream," Vidal continued.

"Chile can create a surprise. We've beaten the world champions (Spain), so we can beat Brazil."

Vidal's team-mate Jean Beausejour claimed Brazil have lacked style and creativity at their home World Cup but maintained the home side will be formidable.

"This Brazil has a more European style," Beausejour said.

"Similar to the 2002 team that did not look much but it was very effective and ended up being champion."