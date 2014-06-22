Vidal ready to take his place against Dutch

In a shootout to qualify as Group B winners, Vidal et al will be brimming with confidence having followed up a 3-1 win over Australia by easing to a 2-0 triumph over Spain.

Juventus star Vidal has featured in both games despite not being 100 per cent fit after undergoing knee surgery just last month, and the midfielder has declared himself ready to play against Louis van Gaal's side.

It remains to be seen, though, whether Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli will risk one of his key players with his team already being through to the last 16.

"After the matches I've played I feel better," Vidal said on Sunday.

"I have been feeling better this week and our coach will decide whether I am to play or not. But I certainly feel like playing in tomorrow's game."

Despite being without suspended captain Robin van Persie, the Netherlands are sure to go into the clash high on confidence having scored eight goals in their two fixtures so far.