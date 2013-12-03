Vidal signs new Juventus contract until 2017

Since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011, the Chilean has made 100 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A champions and leaders, scoring 32 goals.

And, after emerging from last season as the club's top scorer with a tally of 15, the 26-year-old already has 10 strikes from 20 appearances under his belt this term.

Vidal also tops Juve's assist charts over the past two and a half years and has shown himself to be more than capable defensively, even starting at the back during a defensive shortage earlier in the campaign.

Linked with a move to Real Madrid during the 2013 close season, Vidal has helped Juve to two Serie A titles during his time in Turin.

Antonio Conte's men are currently three points clear of Roma at the summit of the Italian top flight and next face a trip to Bologna on Friday.