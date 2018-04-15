Vidal suffers further injury setback

Arturo Vidal has suffered a further injury setback, the Bayern Munich midfielder unable to complete training on Sunday.

Vidal has not played for Bayern since coming off in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Sevilla with a knee injury on April 3.

And having felt pain in his right knee during Sunday's session, Vidal could be a doubt for the semi-final against Real Madrid, the first leg of which is 10 days away.

"Vidal had to break off the session," Bayern said in a short medical update.

"The 30-year-old will undergo a thorough examination, an exact diagnosis will follow on Monday."