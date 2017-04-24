Video: Alfreton goalkeeper makes absolute howler in non-league match
Oh dear, oh dear: Fabian Spiess won't look back too fondly at his shocker against Altrincham on Saturday.
Altrincham are struggling at the foot of the National League North table with their relegation fate sealed, but they managed to secure a draw against 18th-placed Alfreton, who aren't in the finest form themselves.
It's no wonder with moments like this.
In the 52nd minute, with Alfreton 1-0 up, a hopeful cross into the visitors' box should have made for a simple catch for goalkeeper Spiess. But unfortunately for him, he lost his grip on the ball and it slipped through his legs into the net.
The goal earned Altrincham a point, and left Spiess a very sorry figure.
6:10 for the blunder.
- Video: Black smoke engulfs stands, stops play in PSV vs Ajax match
- Nicolas Anelka burns Raymond Domenech in Kylian M'Bappe debate
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.