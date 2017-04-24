Video: Alfreton goalkeeper makes absolute howler in non-league match

Altrincham are struggling at the foot of the National League North table with their relegation fate sealed, but they managed to secure a draw against 18th-placed Alfreton, who aren't in the finest form themselves.

It's no wonder with moments like this.

In the 52nd minute, with Alfreton 1-0 up, a hopeful cross into the visitors' box should have made for a simple catch for goalkeeper Spiess. But unfortunately for him, he lost his grip on the ball and it slipped through his legs into the net.

The goal earned Altrincham a point, and left Spiess a very sorry figure.

6:10 for the blunder.

