Video: Barcelona's left-behinds attempt fun training trill (badly)
With most of the Catalans' team away on international duty, the leftovers took part in an unusual exercise to break up the boredom.
The session, which was overlooked by manager Luis Enrique, included a basketball-style net for target practice.
The task for Barcelona’s slim squad was to complete a series of keepie-uppies before kicking the ball up into the net.
Let's just say there's probably a good reason why these chaps didn't get called up for international duty this week.
Barcelona's next competitive match is against La Liga strugglers Granada on April 2.
