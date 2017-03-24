Video: Barcelona's left-behinds attempt fun training trill (badly)

The session, which was overlooked by manager Luis Enrique, included a basketball-style net for target practice.

The task for Barcelona’s slim squad was to complete a series of keepie-uppies before kicking the ball up into the net.

Let's just say there's probably a good reason why these chaps didn't get called up for international duty this week.

Barcelona's next competitive match is against La Liga strugglers Granada on April 2.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com