Video: Billericay Town manager pumps players up with team song 'World's Greatest'

Tamplin took over the Essex-based club in December with the aim of getting them up to the National League. In his short time, he's already sacked the manager and appointed himself, while he has also bought ex-Premier League duo Jamie O'Hara and Paul Konchesky to the club.

And as the ambitious club looks to rise up the ranks, Tamplin seems to have reached great new heights with his motivational techniques.

Alongside filling his player's brains with motivational phrases such as "second place is first loser" and "it's a f*****g war", Tamplin also got the players to sing World's Greatest by R Kelly the whole way through in unison, with their eyes closed, ahead of their Alan Turvey Cup final match against Tonbridge Angels on Wednesday night.

Warning: There's plenty of swearing

And if that wasn't enough to fuel the players with testosterone, Tamplin then read out an "I am the greatest" speech to get his players even more up for it.

Somewhat unbelievably, Billericay went on to beat Tonbridge 8-3. So all you can do really is bow down and say Tamplin is the new Sir Alex.

