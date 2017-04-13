Sporting Lisbon youngster scores Lionel Messi-esque goal in U13 match
There’s a new Mané in town...
Isnaba Mané scored a remarkable, individual goal for Sporting Lisbon’s prestigious academy side in an International Children’s Soccer tournament held in Pontinha.
The well-built youngster picked the ball up outside the box, but instead of deciding to shoot, he went on a mazy run that the likes of Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona would be proud of.
Showing great balance for a player in an under-13 side, Mané went on to leave five opposition players in knots before unleashing a fierce shot with his left foot into the bottom-right corner.
Isnaba Mané. Remember the name.
- Video: ICYMI Manuel Neuer superbly denied Cristiano Ronaldo from point-blank range
- MLS player suspended for wielding gun in anti-Donald Trump Instagram post
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.