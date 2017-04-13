Video: ICYMI Manuel Neuer superbly denied Cristiano Ronaldo from point-blank range

In the 75th minute with the scores at 1-1 and Bayern already down to 10 men after Javi Martinez was sent off, the Germany World Cup winner pulled off a remarkable, improvised save to keep Cristiano Ronaldo out.

In the Bayern penalty box, Karim Benzema on the left picked out the 2016 Ballon d'Or winner free inside the box, four-yards from goal. Ronaldo let loose a fierce strike which looked destined for the net, only for Neuer to put out a firm right arm to keep the ball out.

Unfortunately for Neuer and his Bayern team-mates, Real would take the lead through Ronaldo just two minutes later as he poked a shot through the goalkeeper's legs. The strike was Ronaldo's 100th European goal, with the match finishing 2-1 to the visitors.

​​In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com