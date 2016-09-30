Video: Cech – I'd let Walcott house-sit and Giroud cook for me
Petr Cech has revealed to FourFourTwo some secrets from the Arsenal dressing room, including which of the squad helped to organise a themed party and who goes on the best holidays.
We asked the Gunners' stopper who of his team-mates he would most like to cook him a meal, with the Czech International telling us: "Maybe Olivier Giroud. French people are usually very precise with the food so Olivier."
Click play on the video below to hear what else the top goalkeeper divulged about his fellow Arsenal colleagues.
