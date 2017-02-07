Video: In China, Carlos Tevez is getting cake in his face

Tevez left boyhood club Boca Juniors for the second time in his career to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande in January, and is currently adjusting to life in his new surroundings.

Monday's birhday boy shares the same date of birth as Cristiano Ronaldo, Sven-Goran Eriksson, Neymar and Giovanni van Bronckhorst to name just a few players – but they probably didn't all get a cake to mark the occasion in front of their team-mates.

Maybe they're lucky, though: Tevez's new pals decided to throw some of his in his face. Luckily for them the Argentine reacted well, giving viewers his customary grin and thumbs up.

Yaya Toure could only dream of such a scenario.

