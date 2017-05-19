Video: China U19 player bags brilliant bicycle kick against Hungary

China's U19s took on Hungary in the Panda Cup in Chengdu, where Yeerfan scored a remarkable goal to equalise after Bendeguz Bolla had put the visitors ahead in only the second minute.

Yeerfan met a cross into the box just from the left of centre, rising high into the air and allowing the ball to come across his body before smashing an acrobatic shot into the bottom corner. His celebration was just as excellent.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for China's youngsters: Hungary replied with three goals to win the match 4-1. But the style, the style...

