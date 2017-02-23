Video: Falkirk defender braves Storm Doris, does glute work in traffic
Storm Doris is battering the UK, but it didn't stop David McCracken working out in the middle of a traffic jam.
With winds reaching 94mph, the weather system has caused widespread chaos across the United Kingdom.
So when the inevitable traffic problems made the Scottish defender late for training, he decided to get out of his car and do some necessary glute work - possibly also alerting his manager Peter Houston that he wasn't slacking under the duvet.
Taking to his Instagram account @crackinghealthandnutrition, he advised the huddled masses to “Use your time effectively".
“Stuck in a massive jam on way to training. Rather than just sit, why not get out and get some glute work done.”
Those in their cars around him were unavailable for comment.
