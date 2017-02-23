Video: Barcelona's Jordi Mboula scores Messi-esque solo goal

Congo-born Mboula - who has already been capped by Spain U19s, despite only being 17 - destroyed the Dortmund defence with a stunning 360-degree spin before beating two players with a quick ‘croqueta’ on his way to scoring the sort of goal that makes opposing managers mutter about being "unplayable".

True, it was the final goal in a 4-1 victory for Barcelona’s U19s - but judging by the chops on display here, you won’t want to forget the name Mboula anytime soon.

