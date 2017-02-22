Leroy Sane apologises to punter after costing him €34,200

IN OTHER NEWS... Video: Robbie Keane trolls son in garden kickabout Hellas Verona fan given stadium ban after wearing dressing gown to match

With Manchester City leading Monaco 4-3 in the 82nd minute of the sides' Champions League clash on Tuesday, Mustafa Celik was on course to win €34,200 (£29,000) after betting on a 4-3 City win.

That's because, for some bizarre reason, he also predicted a 4-2 victory for Atletico Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen.

Du schuldest mir 34200€ @LeroySane19pic.twitter.com/7nuR8s9U6w

— Mustafa Celik (@Mustafa64308244) February 22, 2017

The scoreline didn’t change at the BayArena, but Leroy Sane's late goal for City cost Celik a hefty windfall.

The German must have been devastated after missing out on a small fortune, but Sane's apology on Wednesday probably cheered him up a little.

I read about it in the newspapers ... sorry for that poor guy #inSanépic.twitter.com/Kx6X87Gti3

— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 22, 2017

