Leroy Sane apologises to punter after costing him €34,200
One German fan was gutted when the Manchester City winger scored his side's fifth against Monaco on Tuesday
With Manchester City leading Monaco 4-3 in the 82nd minute of the sides' Champions League clash on Tuesday, Mustafa Celik was on course to win €34,200 (£29,000) after betting on a 4-3 City win.
That's because, for some bizarre reason, he also predicted a 4-2 victory for Atletico Madrid against Bayer Leverkusen.
Du schuldest mir 34200€ @LeroySane19pic.twitter.com/7nuR8s9U6w
— Mustafa Celik (@Mustafa64308244) February 22, 2017
The scoreline didn’t change at the BayArena, but Leroy Sane's late goal for City cost Celik a hefty windfall.
The German must have been devastated after missing out on a small fortune, but Sane's apology on Wednesday probably cheered him up a little.
I read about it in the newspapers ... sorry for that poor guy #inSanépic.twitter.com/Kx6X87Gti3
— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) February 22, 2017
