Video: 'German Jimmy Glass' saves Buchbach from relegation in 96th minute

Germany's answer to Carlisle United legend Jimmy Glass is Buchbach goalkeeper Alexander Strobl, who scored a 96th-minute winner to keep his team in the Regionalliga, Germany's fourth division, on Saturday.

Buchbach were level with 1860 Rosenheim at 2-2 heading into the dying embers of the match. A point would not have sufficed for Buchbac due to their vastly inferior goal difference compared with Schalding-Heining, who did their job and won 1-0.

So, in an all-or-nothing gamble to secure all three points, Strobl strode upfield for a free-kick awarded on the halfway line. He met the long ball into the box and expertly headed the ball into the ground, which was enough to beat his opposit number.

Cue bedlam: the entire playing squad, staff and fans couldn't believe what they'd just seen and duly produced a pile-on befitting the moment.

