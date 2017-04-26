Video: Hulk scores typical Hulk goal in Asian Champions League
The former Porto and Zenit forward netted with a trademark strike against Seoul for Shanghai SIPG on Wednesday.
Andre Villas-Boas's Shanghai SIPG beat Seoul 4-2 in the group stage of the Asian Champions League to put the mega-rich Chinese club joint top of Group F.
One of their pre-season signings was Hulk, who has scored seven goals for his new club so far in all competitions.
His latest was a cracker, levelling Shanghai's tie with the South Korean side to make it 1-1 in the first half through a thunderous strike from outside of the box.
0:33 for the Incredible Hulk
His goal triggered a rush as Shanghai bagged two more before half-time.
Former Arsenal and Watford striker Park Chu-young pulled a goal back for the visitors, but it was ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar who sealed victory with Shanghai's fourth in the 74th minute.
