Real Madrid 'ban' 357 season ticket holders who sold seats to Barcelona fans for El Clasico

Over 350 Real Madrid fans decided to make a bit of cash by selling their season ticket seats to Barcelona fans for the most-watched match in club football.

As a result, Madrid have banned the fans who flogged their seats according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

It reported on Tuesday: "Real Madrid’s annoyance at losing the Clasico 3-2 was compounded by the club detecting various Barcelona fans in areas for Madrid season ticket holders.

"[Lionel] Messi’s last-minute strike saw various fans stand up and celebrate wearing Barcelona scarves and shirts, and Madrid have taken action against season ticket holders who clearly sold their tickets for the game. The club investigated and say they have taken away 357 season tickets just because of this game.

"They say that because of ‘disallowed use of season tickets from some socios’ the club want to make clear that season tickets are only for use by their owner. Madrid said they will continue working on combatting ‘this illegal practice’."

It added to a generally terrible day for Real Madrid, on top of them losing to a last-minute Messi winner and Sergio Ramos getting unintentionally mugged off by film star Julia Roberts.

