Video: Iran goalkeeper scores outrageous goal in Beach Soccer World Cup

Iran beat Mexico 3-2 in their opening game of the Beach Soccer World Cup on Thursday – and they took the lead through their goalkeeper.

Hosseini casually flicked the ball up and smashed a volley straight into the top right corner from around 30 yards, putting a perfect amount of swerve on the ball as it went in off the post.

Iran's coach celebrated the goal but didn't look too surprised by his net-minder plundering a screamer. Does this happen all the time in beach football?

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com