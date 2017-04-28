Video: Iran goalkeeper scores outrageous goal in Beach Soccer World Cup
Goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini scored an unbelievable goal to open Iran's account.
Iran beat Mexico 3-2 in their opening game of the Beach Soccer World Cup on Thursday – and they took the lead through their goalkeeper.
Hosseini casually flicked the ball up and smashed a volley straight into the top right corner from around 30 yards, putting a perfect amount of swerve on the ball as it went in off the post.
Iran's coach celebrated the goal but didn't look too surprised by his net-minder plundering a screamer. Does this happen all the time in beach football?
