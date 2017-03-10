Video: Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette scores screamer in Europa League

Lyon came from behind to beat Roma 4-2 on Thursday.

Les Gones 2-1 were down at half-time, but managed to take a 3-2 lead heading into injury time through goals from Corentin Tolisso and Nabil Fekir.

It was the 92nd minute when Lacazette scored the goal of the night – and it was worth the wait. From just outside the box, the 25-year-old unleashed a fierce strike straight into the top-left corner that left poor Alisson in goal with no chance.

Even Lacazette's goal celebration was excellent – if somewhat disconcerting – as he simply stared into the abyss while his team-mates smothered him.

The France international now has 28 goals in 33 appearances this season, just one of the reasons why he is a reported transfer target for numerous top clubs around Europe.

