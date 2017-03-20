Video: Napoli's Dries Mertens continues hot streak with crazily good free-kick
The Belgian midfielder scored his 20th Serie A goal of the season with another brilliant free-kick against Empoli on Sunday.
Mertens whipped the ball into the top corner from range in Napoli's 3-2 win over Empoli, which goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski got a hand to – but such was the power of the shot that the ball still ended up in the back of the net.
The strike put Napoli 2-0 up after 24 minutes following Lorenzo Insigne's goal shortly before.
The 30-year-old, who moved to Naples from Ajax in 2013, missed a penalty in the opening stages of a match where Napoli were 3-0 up at half-time. It's fair to say he attoned.
