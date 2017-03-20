Trending

Video: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a perfect free-kick against Sevilla

Is he just teasing Manchester United now? The Frenchman netted a stunning set-piece to remember in Atleti's 3-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

With Atletico already leading 1-0 thanks to Diego Godin's first-half header, Griezmann netted his fifth goal in four games in the 61st minute.

The France international fired home a free-kick which left Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico helpless as the ball smashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

Diego Simeone’s men have narrowed the gap on third-placed Sevilla to just two points in La Liga, as the Andalusian side continue to stutter. 

