Video: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored a perfect free-kick against Sevilla
Is he just teasing Manchester United now? The Frenchman netted a stunning set-piece to remember in Atleti's 3-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday.
With Atletico already leading 1-0 thanks to Diego Godin's first-half header, Griezmann netted his fifth goal in four games in the 61st minute.
The France international fired home a free-kick which left Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico helpless as the ball smashed in off the underside of the crossbar.
Diego Simeone’s men have narrowed the gap on third-placed Sevilla to just two points in La Liga, as the Andalusian side continue to stutter.
- Video: Bayern's Arjen Robben mocked by team-mates after angry reaction to substitution
- Video: Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore attempts horrendous dive for Ajax
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.