Video: Mario Balotelli endures latest wardrobe malfunction, misses two minutes of match
First it was the bib, now it's the laces...
Mario Balotelli missed the first two minutes of Nice's 1-1 draw with Nantes on Saturday – because his laces were too tight.
With the former Manchester City forward struggling with his footwear, Balotelli stepped off to the sidelines and two members of the Nice backroom staff had to offer him assistance.
According to BT Sport's french football expert Julien Laurens, Nice manager Lucien Favre told reporters after the match that he'd never seen anything like it in his 40+ years in football. He probably needs to get out more.
