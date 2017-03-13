Video: Brazilian player scores 13 seconds after coming off bench
In a Brazilian cup match, Nautico’s Nirley netted immediately after coming on as a substitute.
In the 17th minute, Nautico were forced to make a substitution during their Copa do Nordeste clash against current holders Santa Cruz on Sunday.
Turns out that wasn't a bad thing. Off went Tiago Alves for Nirley, who went up for a corner straight away and nodded in the only goal of the game.
The definition of an impact sub pic.twitter.com/SnMYCKkT07
— 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 13, 2017
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, eat your heart out.
