Video: Torino's Joe Hart gets done by a puddle in Serie A

Joe Hart has received plenty of praise in Turin for his performances this season, but even he couldn’t stop Mother Nature from assisting Empoli’s equaliser on Sunday. 

Joe Hart was the victim of a puddle in Torino's 1-1 draw with Empoli
Torino took the lead through Andrea Belotti’s 11th-minute volley, but that was cancelled out just before half-time with the aid of a puddle.

Manuel Pucciarelli netted Empoli’s equaliser after pouncing on a poor backpass from Arlind Ajeti which got stuck in the pool of water, catching Hart off-guard and allowing the Italian forward to score.

To make matters worse, former Tottenham forward Iago Falque also missed a penalty for Il Toro 10 minutes after the interval, meaning the game finished 1-1 and Torino extended their winless run to five matches.

Puddlegate at 1:03

