Video: Torino's Joe Hart gets done by a puddle in Serie A

Joe Hart was the victim of a puddle in Torino's 1-1 draw with Empoli

Torino took the lead through Andrea Belotti’s 11th-minute volley, but that was cancelled out just before half-time with the aid of a puddle.

Manuel Pucciarelli netted Empoli’s equaliser after pouncing on a poor backpass from Arlind Ajeti which got stuck in the pool of water, catching Hart off-guard and allowing the Italian forward to score.

To make matters worse, former Tottenham forward Iago Falque also missed a penalty for Il Toro 10 minutes after the interval, meaning the game finished 1-1 and Torino extended their winless run to five matches.

Puddlegate at 1:03

In other news... on FourFourTwo.com