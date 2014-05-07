Vidic: Heart will remain with Man United

The Serbia centre-back was brought on as a first-half substitute for the injured Phil Jones against Hull City after being presented with a gift by United legend Sir Bobby Charlton for his eight years of service.

In that time, Vidic won five Premier League crowns, three League Cups, five Community Shield winners' medals, one FIFA Club World Cup and, perhaps the pinnacle, one UEFA Champions League.

And despite celebrating his home farewell with a 3-1 victory, the 32-year-old said it was a 'tough night'.

"Physically I will leave but my heart will always be at this club. I've spent so many years here," said Vidic, who has agreed to terms to join Serie A side Inter.

"I've worked with so many great people and will always watch and care about United.

"It was a tough season. It has been a tough night - it was very emotional."

Vidic said he has no doubts the club will rise again, after a horror season that saw manager David Moyes sacked after nine months in charge as United have slumped to their worst finish in the Premier League.

"A lot of players leave the club and a lot come here. United will always be the same and will always attract good, big name players," he said.

"I don't think it will be any different when the transfer market starts."

With Louis van Gaal looming as the likely successor to United's managerial role, Vidic said the Dutchman - should he assume the position - will have all the support he needs to get United back on track.

"The foundations are here," Vidic said.

"The club is structured well. The manager who comes to Carrington (United's training ground) should be relaxed about the people around him, as he will have help from whoever he asks.

"There are not people who will try to throw things in his way, they will always be helpful and that is a great thing for the manager to have, whoever he is.

"I think he has a great base to achieve something big and I hope he is going to step up next year so United play an important role in English football again."