Viera spot on in Colombian clasico

Penarol extended their record start in Uruguay with an 11th consecutive victory to move within one win of the Clausura title.

COLOMBIA

America's Uruguayan goalkeeper Alexis Viera saved two penalties and converted one as his team beat Millonarios 3-2 at home in Cali in their "clasico".

Sergio Galvan Rey scored twice for 11th-placed America including their 86th-minute winner.

Both teams had a player sent off in the first half, America defender Julian Caravali in the 36th minute, midfielder Omar Rodriguez of Millonarios in the 44th.

Champions Independiente Medellin beat Cucuta 3-0 and opened a three-point lead over Deportes Tolima and Real Cartagena.

Tolima crushed 10-man Cortulua 5-1 with a Franco Arizala hat-trick after the home side's Ezequiel Palacio had been sent off in the 54th minute with the score 1-1.

Former leaders Real Cartagena went down to their second consecutive defeat, 4-1 at home to La Equidad.

URUGUAY

Penarol beat Cerrito 3-1 at the Centenario to extend their record winning run to 11 matches and go within one victory of lifting the Clausura championship. They face second-placed Fenix next weekend.

Ten-man Rampla Juniors, whose defender Javier Benia was sent off in the 40th minute, beat Nacional 1-0, the champions' second consecutive defeat.

CHILE

Universidad de Chile beat Union Espanola 4-3 with a hat-trick by Uruguayan striker Juan Manuel Olivera, who took his tally to 11. Miguel Angel Aceval converted two penalties for Espanola.

"The U" lead the championship with 22 points, five more than title holders Colo Colo, who drew 0-0 with Universidad Catolica.

PERU

Uruguayan Miguel Ximenez hit a hat-trick as Sporting Cristal crushed Sport Huancayo 4-1, while 10-man Alianza Lima and Universitario drew 0-0 in the big derby in the capital. Alianza midfielder Joel Sanchez was sent off after an hour.

Leaders Cesar Vallejo beat Juan Aurich 3-2 away for their seventh win in a row. Colombian Mayer Candelo scored the winner in the 87th minute and was sent off in the 90th.

Cesar Vallejo opened a two-point lead over San Martin, who drew 1-1 away to Jose Galvez, and Sporting Cristal.

PARAGUAY

Uruguayan Gregorio Perez marked his debut as Libertad coach with a 2-1 win over Guarani following Argentine Javier Torrente's sacking last week over poor league results.

Cerro Porteno beat Tacuary 1-0 to open a five-point lead over second-placed Rubio Nu after 12 matches in the Apertura. Veteran Roberto "Toro" Acuna, 38, scored his second consecutive goal for Rubio Nu in a 1-1 draw with Olimpia.

VENEZUELA

Caracas FC hung on for a 1-0 win away to Yaracuyanos after Jaime Bustamante was sent off 11 minutes into the second half. Edgar