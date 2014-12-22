Villa boss Lambert hails 'outstanding' Okore

The Denmark international moved to Villa Park from Nordsjaelland at the beginning of last season, but his career in the Premier League got off to a miserable start.

Okore sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament in September last year and missed the remainder of 2013-14.

The 22-year-old returned to the side in the 1-1 draw with Southampton last month, and has played every minute since then - earning the praise of his manager.

"Jores is getting better and better. He's only 22 years old," Lambert told Villa's official website.

"He is outstanding. He has come in and his first game was against Southampton after 14 months out.

"Look at the way he played that night. Him and [Ciaran] Clark have been excellent. His career could go far."