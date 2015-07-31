Villa land Veretout

Aston Villa have raided Ligue 1 for the fourth time this close-season, completing the signing of Nantes midfielder Jordan Veretout for an undisclosed fee.

Jordan Amavi, Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew all previously left France to move to Villa Park during the transfer window, and Veretout has now joined on a five-year deal.

Veretout came through the youth system at Nantes and scored seven goals in 36 league appearances last season.

"I'm really pleased Jordan decided to choose Aston Villa over the other options he had and opt to continue his development with us," manager Tim Sherwood told Villa's official website.

"He is only 22 years old but he is vastly experienced for someone that age.

"He has played over 140 games in Ligue 1 and is a really exciting young player.

"I know he is very highly rated over in France so we are delighted to get this deal over the line."