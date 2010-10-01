Villa out for Barca, Xavi doubtful

Champions Barcelona will be without suspended Spain striker David Villa and his injured international team mate Xavi at home to Real Mallorca on Sunday.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque on Thursday left Xavi out of his squad for the Euro 2012 qualifiers against Lithuania and Scotland to give him time to recover properly from sore tendons that have been bothering him since the start of the season.

He trained separately on Friday and the club later ruled him out of Sunday's game.

Jose Mourinho's response to a run in with the Spanish media on Monday has been to hold Real Madrid training behind closed doors without the daily news conference for players, in the build up to Deportivo La Coruna's visit on Sunday.

The match, which will be played on a relaid pitch at the Bernabeu, pits La Liga's worst attack against the strongest defence. Depor have only scored twice this season, both from the penalty spot, and Real have conceded just one in five.

Deportivo have doubts over veteran duo Manuel Pablo and Juan Carlos Valeron. Pablo has been suffering with tonsillitis while Valeron missed training on Friday with a thigh strain.

After their midweek Champions League defeat at home to Manchester United, leaders Valencia return to the Mestalla to host Athletic Bilbao on Saturday boosted by good news off the pitch.

The club posted a pre-tax profit of 18 million euros for last season (they lost 70 million in 2008/09) helped by the sales of Spain duo David Villa and David Silva. Their debt burden reduced from 550 million to 430 million euros.

They will be without injured winger Joaquin and have a doubt over Dutch midfielder Hedwiges Maduro. Argentine playmaker Ever Banega has returned to training after a month out with an ankle injury.

New Sevilla coach Gregorio Manzano enjoyed a winning debut with a 1-0 victory away to Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday, and in his first league game at the helm hosts former club Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

"The team have suffered a difficult few games recently. We have picked up an empty bottle and little by little we'll be filling it with self-esteem and confidence," he told reporters after the Dortmund win.

Atletico are struggling to get Argentina striker Sergio Aguero back to full fitness from a knee injury suffered three weeks ago and he was a late withdrawal from their 1-1 Europa League draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

"He's a very important player. He started the season brilliantly but if there is the slightest risk he isn't going to play," coach Quique Sanchez Flores told reporters.

Real Sociedad striker Raul Tamudo, 32, will face former club Espanyol for the first time when they visit Anoeta on Saturday.

