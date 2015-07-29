Villa ready for tough Spurs clash

New York City star David Villa is enjoying his time in MLS and expects a tough clash against Tottenham in the All-Star game.

The former Spain international has scored 12 league goals this season and was voted into the All-Star team by fans for Wednesday's clash at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Villa, 33, said he was happy to be in New York in what is his second stint outside of Spain in his professional career, having had a short period at Melbourne City.

"I'm happy with the level in the MLS. Each game is so competitive, and it's the same in each team. I'm happy with everything I've seen so far," he said.

On facing Spurs, Villa said: "Tottenham is a great side. It'll be a beautiful game, and also difficult.

"We just hope the people coming to the stadium will enjoy the event."

Among the players alongside Villa, who featured 97 times for Spain and scored a record 59 goals as well as winning the 2010 World Cup, is Ethan Finlay.

The 24-year-old Columbus Crew midfielder is just excited to be part of the squad.

"Just hanging out with these guys and spending time with them [is an honour]," Finlay said.

"Being a young guy in this league and hanging out with these superstars - world player of the years, World Cup winners - it's a tremendous honour for myself and I am extremely excited and humbled by the whole opportunity."