Villa swoop for Gueye

Idrissa Gueye has completed a move from Lille to Aston Villa, the Senegal midfielder signing a four-year deal with the Premier League club.

Villa confirmed the player's arrival on Friday for an undisclosed fee - believed to be in the region of £9million.

Manager Tim Sherwood feels the 25-year-old - who will join up with his new team-mates once he has received a visa - is "perfectly suited" to playing in England.

"I'm really pleased to have brought Idrissa on board," Sherwood said.

"He's been one of the best young midfielders in France for the last few seasons and there were a lot of teams trying to sign him this summer.

"I believe we are signing a player who is hungry to succeed, is entering what should be his best years and is perfectly suited to the Premier League."

The arrival of Gueye could help offset the potential loss of Fabian Delph, with the England international strongly linked with a move to Manchester City.