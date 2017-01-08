Villa victory will boost confidence of fringe players - Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa will boost the confidence of the club's fringe players, who were given their chance to shine on Sunday.

Ben Davies and Son Heung-min scored the goals as Spurs battled to eliminate Villa in the third-round clash at White Hart Lane.

Davies has made just three starts in the Premier League season, but grasped his opportunity by registering his first goal for the club.

Son has been a more frequent feature in the first team and his goal was important in overcoming a resolute Villa side.

"It's always difficult in the FA Cup, but we played a team that had very good organisation and it was tough to break them," Pochettino is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We had lots of possession, but a lot patience to try and build from the back.

"I was very pleased in the end, it's never easy to win in the FA Cup. It was a good opportunity for many players to show their quality.

"At 0-0 we changed the system a bit to try and change the game and from that we scored.

"I'm pleased for the players that haven't played too much, it's important for them to build their confidence."

One of those fringe players, Kieran Trippier, said: "I train hard every day and it's difficult because I've got Kyle Walker in front of me who has been doing excellent.

"I need to be ready when called upon."