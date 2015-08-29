Villa were robbed during Sunderland draw, blasts Sherwood

Tim Sherwood was left despondent after Aston Villa wasted a host of chances and were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Sunderland on Saturday, declaring his side were "robbed".

Sunderland got themselves off to a great start at Villa Park, as Yann M'Vila, whose attitude has often been questioned since his arrival, showcased his technical prowess with a fine free-kick after just eight minutes.

Villa were ahead by half-time thanks to a Scott Sinclair brace, the first of which arrived from the penalty spot, but Jeremain Lens' 52nd-minute equaliser ultimately secured a point despite a flurry of late chances for the hosts.

Along with their late opportunities, Carles Gil also had a penalty claim turned down by referee Rob Madley, a decision that angered Sherwood, along with Villa's inability to turn their superiority into three points in the Premier League clash.

"Anyone who watched that game knows that we should have won," Sherwood told BBC Sport.

"We had 22 shots, the keeper has pulled off a 'worldy' save and we should have had a penalty. We have been robbed."

Sherwood went on to discuss the decision not to give Gil a penalty in more depth and he is adamant that there was contact.

"I think it's a penalty otherwise he just rolls it in the net," he added. "Why would he go down?

"He's clean through. I have asked Carles in there [the Villa dressing room] and he said there was contact. I think Younes tries to pull out and stops.

"If there is contact I think you're entitled to go to ground. We would then have perhaps got what we deserved."