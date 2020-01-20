Villa without recognised striker again for Watford visit

Aston Villa are again without a recognised striker for Tuesday’s Premier League visit of Watford as the club is still tied up with paperwork for £8.5million Genk forward Mbwana Samatta.

Wesley is out for the season with a knee injury, Keinan Davis has only just returned to training after nearly three months out with a hamstring problem, while Jonathan Kodjia has been sold to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Villa are also without midfielder John McGinn (fractured ankle), and goalkeepers Tom Heaton (knee) and Jed Steer (calf), while Lovre Kalinic is set to join Toulouse on loan.

Ismaila Sarr has been ruled out of Watford’s trip to Villa Park.

Sarr limped off with a hamstring injury in his side’s goalless draw against Tottenham and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Danny Welbeck is closing in on a return but the game against Villa comes too soon for the former England international.

Will Hughes (knee) Sebastian Prodl (shin), Daryl Janmaat (knee), and Tom Cleverley (foot) remain sidelined.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Reina, Nyland, Guilbert, Engels, Chester, Konsa, Mings, Taylor, Elmohamady, Luiz, Nakamba, Drinkwater, Targett, Grealish, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Hourihane, Jota, Lansbury, Vassilev.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Cathcart, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Kabasele, Deeney, Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Foulquier, Chalobah, Pussetto, Pereyra, Quina, Gray, Success.