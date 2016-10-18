Villalba snubs United in favour of Valencia renewal

Fran Villalba has opted to snub a move to Manchester United in favour of a new and improved deal with Valencia that will keep him at the club for four more seasons.

The promising midfielder's agent revealed earlier this month that United had made initial contact to discuss a potential transfer, but a move to Old Trafford is no longer on the cards following Villalba's decision to sign a renewal.

"Very satisfied to have renewed for four years with the club of my life," the 18-year-old Villalba wrote on Twitter.

"I will keep working to play my part for this great club."

Villalba came through the ranks of the Valencia youth academy and made his official first-team debut under Gary Neville in December 2015, going on to make a further three appearances for the senior side.