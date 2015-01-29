Villarreal bag Bailly after Gabriel departure
Villarreal have completed the signing of centre-back Eric Bailly from La Liga rivals Espanyol in a €5.7 million deal.
The Ivory Coast international has agreed a move to El Madrigal just a day after Gabriel Paulista left Villarreal to join Premier League side Arsenal.
The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Marcelino's side and will link up with his new club when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations.
A statement on Villarreal's official website said: "Villarreal and Espanyol have reached an agreement for the transfer of young central defender Eric Bailly, who will play with the Yellow Submarine for the next five and a half years."
Bailly has made just five appearances for Espanyol in La Liga this season, with his first start coming against his new employers back in November.
