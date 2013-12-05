Villas-Boas lauds Lloris for bouncing back

The France international goalkeeper went into Wednesday's Premier League clash at Craven Cottage after conceding eight goals in his two previous games - one of which being the 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City - and giving away a penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Lloris responded with a match-winning display to deny the likes of Dimitar Berbatov with fine saves as Tottenham ran out 2-1 victors against Fulham to ease the pressure on Villas-Boas, who in turn was quick to pay tribute to the former Lyon stopper.

"He needed a game like that for his confidence," said the Portuguese.

"A goalkeeper that is called into action in a game has a boost of confidence.

"It can be a boost of confidence for him to have this kind of impact.

"We bought him last year with a view to strengthen, he fought hard to get his place back but he is a top, top goalkeeper and he has ambitions for himself and the club.

"He showed all of his qualities once again (against Fulham)."