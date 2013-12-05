Villas-Boas lauds Lloris for bouncing back
Tottenham head coach Andre Villas-Boas expects Hugo Lloris to regain some much-needed confidence following his heroics at Fulham.
The France international goalkeeper went into Wednesday's Premier League clash at Craven Cottage after conceding eight goals in his two previous games - one of which being the 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City - and giving away a penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United.
Lloris responded with a match-winning display to deny the likes of Dimitar Berbatov with fine saves as Tottenham ran out 2-1 victors against Fulham to ease the pressure on Villas-Boas, who in turn was quick to pay tribute to the former Lyon stopper.
"He needed a game like that for his confidence," said the Portuguese.
"A goalkeeper that is called into action in a game has a boost of confidence.
"It can be a boost of confidence for him to have this kind of impact.
"We bought him last year with a view to strengthen, he fought hard to get his place back but he is a top, top goalkeeper and he has ambitions for himself and the club.
"He showed all of his qualities once again (against Fulham)."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.