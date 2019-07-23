Monterrey to get Tottenham flop Vincent Janssen in a cut-price deal

The Dutchman joined the Premier League club from AZ for around £17 million in the summer of 2016.

But he struggled to settle in England and has scored just two goals in 31 top-flight appearances.

Dutch outlet VI reports that the 25-year-old is set to join Monterrey this week in a deal worth around €7m (£6.3m).

Janssen was loaned to Fenerbahce for the 2017/18 season but struggled with injury, before returning to north London last term and making just three substitute appearances.

