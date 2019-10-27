“Virgil van Dijk is not invincible” – Harry Kane looking forward to duel with Liverpool centre-back

Harry Kane has warned Liverpool that they are not unbeatable ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have made a terrific start to the season with eight wins and a draw from their opening nine Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool are heavy favourites to beat a Spurs side who have tasted victory in just three occasions in the top flight in 2019/20.

But Kane believes Tottenham could spring a surprise in the first meeting between the two teams since last season’s Champions League final.

And the England international is relishing the chance to lock horns with Virgil van Dijk, who was named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in August.

“Van Dijk is a great defender, but he’s not ­invincible – and Liverpool are not invincible,” Kane said. “We just have to concentrate on ourselves. Any team can be beaten on any day and we just have to try to make sure we do that at Anfield.

“As a striker, it’s not just ­one versus one on the pitch, there’s a lot that goes into it. Van Dijk is an amazing defender and he has had a fantastic couple of years at Liverpool.

“So, from my point of view, it’s just about playing my game and making my movements, making my runs and trying to get on the scoresheet, trying to get assists.

“At the end of the day it’s a team game, so we all have to be on it with each other and that’s the main aim.

“We’ve had a little bit of a ­rivalry over the last couple of years because we’ve been competing at the top of the Premier League and the Champions League – and that’s what happens when you get two good teams at a high level.

“You want to win, you want to come out on top and they came out on top in May, or June, whenever it was… I’ve tried to forget it,” he laughed.

“It’s the first time we’ll have played them since, but that’s in the past, we must concentrate on us now and we have a lot to do to turn our Premier League season around.”

Spurs will move into the top six with victory at Anfield but will fall 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side at the summit of the standings if they are defeated.

READ MORE

How Jurgen Klopp has identified Liverpool's big weakness – and made them even better

Don’t buy into the fantasy: why there's no Raheem Sterling redemption story

Unai Emery was supposed to be the boring anti-Wenger – so why has he made Arsenal's flaws even worse?