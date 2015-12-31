Visser blow for Scotland and Harlequins

Tim Visser is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations after the Scotland wing was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Netherlands-born Visser was forced off during Harlequins' thrilling 39-39 Premiership draw with Gloucester at Twickenham last weekend.

Quins revealed on Thursday that the 28-year-old faces a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines.

Visser faces a battle to prove his fitness ahead of Scotland's Six Nations against England at Murrayfield on February 6, with a clash against Wales to come at the Millennium Stadium a week later.