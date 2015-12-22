Vitesse in the clear over Chelsea ties

The Dutch football association (KNVB) has ruled there is no evidence Chelsea have control over the policies of Vitesse.

Vitesse and Chelsea have enjoyed a close relationship ever since Merab Jordania - a friend of Roman Abramovich - took over the Eredivisie side in 2010 and several reports have since claimed that the Chelsea owner is using his influence at the GelreDome.

Jordania sold the club to Alexander Chigirinsky, another close friend of Abramovich, in October 2013 to further fuel speculation that Chelsea are calling the shots in Arnhem, but the KNVB has now ruled there is no proof the reigning Premier League champions have any say in Vitesse's dealings.

"Vitesse have accurately informed the KNVB over its current ownership and legal structure. This is the main conclusion from the independent investigation into the club's current situation," read a statement from the KNVB.

"Vitesse's legal structure is in compliance with the existing regulations.

"The KNVB and other experts looked into the transfer of the Vitesse shares in 2010 and no irregularities were found during said investigation. Ongoing reports in the media in 2014 prompted the KNVB to open talks with Vitesse again over their organisational structure in the interest of Dutch football's integrity.

"Vitesse fully cooperated and provided all the necessary documentation, as well as giving insight into the club's financial transactions between 2010 and 2014.

"The relationship between Vitesse and Chelsea was part of the investigation. The conclusion reached by the KNVB is that there is no evidence Chelsea have control in the policies of Vitesse.

"There is no written agreement between both clubs, but they do cooperate in certain areas, like loaning players. The loan agreements are in accordance with regulations and are similar to loan agreements involving other clubs."

Vitesse have signed a host of players on loan from Chelsea in recent years, with promising youngsters Dominic Solanke, Lewis Baker, Izzy Brown, Nathan and Danilo Pantic all currently plying their trade at the Eredivisie side.