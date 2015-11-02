Vitolo hails Sevilla team-mate Banega's ability to influence games
As he aims to regain fitness for the game with Manchester City, Ever Banega has received glowing praise from Sevilla team-mate Vitolo.
Sevilla winger Vitolo has hailed midfielder Ever Banega's decisive influence ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Having lost 2-1 at City in their previous Group D fixture last month, Sevilla welcome Manuel Pellegrini's men to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan needing to at least avoid defeat to realistically keep their hopes of progression to the knock-out stages alive.
Sevilla are third in the group with three points from as many games. City are second with six points, one behind last season's runners-up Juventus.
Banega is a slight doubt for the game because of an ankle injury, which forced him to miss Saturday's 2-1 La Liga defeat to Villarreal.
Injuries have limited Banega to eight appearances in all competitions this season, with the Argentina international netting three goals, including one from the spot in the 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in September.
Speaking in a pre-match media conference, Vitolo said: "Ever Banega is an important player for us, he can decide a match, the team is better when he plays.
"We proved we have a good team in the match in Manchester, we did a good job and now we face Manchester City at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in front of our supporters.
"It will be very difficult to to progress if we don't win."
