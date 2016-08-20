Vitolo pens one-year extension with Sevilla

Spain international winger Vitolo has agreed a one-year contract extension at Sevilla, keeping him at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan until 2020.

After a close-season marred by the high-profile departures of Grzegorz Krychowiak, Ever Banega, Kevin Gameiro and coach Unai Emery, the club moved to secure the future of Vitolo and the attacker ended speculation by agreeing the new deal.

Vitolo joined Sevilla in 2013 after impressing in the second tier for Las Palmas and he quickly established himself as a key part of Emery's team down to his work ethic and ability on the ball.

Atletico Madrid had been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but the winger who was crucial to all three of Sevilla's Europa League triumphs looks set to remain as the Jorge Sampaoli era begins.

A club statement read: "Sevilla FC and Vitolo have reached an agreement to extend his contract for one more season until June 2020.

"That guarantees the continuity of a key player of the Nervion club since his arrival in the summer of 2013.

"Vitolo, one of captains and leaders of the team, has been key in the conquests of the three UEFA Europa League titles and has become one of the most recognisable [Sevilla] players on the national scene, also appearing internationally with Spain."