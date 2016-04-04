Vitoria: Benfica believe but Bayern on another level

Benfica coach Rui Vitoria insists his team believe they can beat Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, even though the Bundesliga champions are "on another level" tactically.

The Primeira Liga leaders go into the tie on a run of eight straight victories and have only been beaten once in their last 22 matches in all competitions.

Bayern are among the favourites to win the tournament and Vitoria conceded it will be "difficult" for his side in Tuesday's first leg at the Allianz Arena.

"From a tactical point of view, Bayern are on another level. The style is almost second nature now," Vitoria told the media in Benfica's pre-match press conference.

"They know how to adapt to every situation during a game. We need to stay focused and play as a team as much as possible.

"In the Champions League we are just taking it one game at a time – that has got us this far.

"We have no fears. We have analysed our opponents and they are a strong team, but we will give our all to get a good result here in Munich.

"I would like to win the game – I want to win every game – but I know how difficult it will be.

"We have belief. We will play with enthusiasm, with spirit and desire. And we want to enjoy it. I want my team to have fun."

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola described Benfica's defence as the "best back four in Europe" when he spoke to the media and Andre Almeida agrees with the Spaniard's assessment.

"I think Guardiola is right. Our defence is strong," the defender said. "The whole team has played well and we are not in the quarter-finals for nothing.

"I don't think it is that important who are the favourites, both teams deserve to compete at this stage."