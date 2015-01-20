Vlaar nearing Villa return after surgery

Ron Vlaar hopes to return to Aston Villa's starting line-up soon after undergoing a knee operation in January.

The defender suffered the injury when making a tackle during Villa's goalless draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Day and has not featured since.

He subsequently underwent surgery to correct the problem and was expected to miss six weeks as he recovered and he is anticipating that his comeback match will arrive soon.

"At the moment I'm in the process of recuperating after having a scope on my knee," he told the club's official website.

"This latest injury is infuriating because I was feeling really good and looking forward to a lengthy run of games after overcoming a calf problem before Christmas.

"Unfortunately, that notion was ruled out in the early stages of the match against Crystal Palace on New Year's Day, when I twisted my knee while making a tackle.

"I ended up needing surgery, which is why I'm currently confined to the sidelines but I don't want to dwell on what has happened.

"I'm just looking forward to playing again as soon as possible."

Villa have failed to win a league match in Vlaar's absence abd Paul Lambert's side sit 15th, just three points above the relegation zone.