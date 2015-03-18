Vokes, Church return to bolster Wales attack

Burnley striker Vokes has not played for his country since a 3-1 friendly victory over Iceland more than a year ago, but returned to domestic action on Boxing Day following a knee injury.

That said, Vokes has only made on start since making his comeback for the Turf Moor outfit, and is unlikely to be included in the starting XI in Haifa on March 28.

Church sustained a shoulder injury early on in Wales' 2-1 victory over Cyprus in October, but returned to action with Charlton Athletic in January.

Hull City defender James Chester (shoulder) represents Chris Coleman's most notable absentee, with Paul Dummett (knee), George Williams (knee) and Emyr Huws (ankle) also missing, and Andy King suspended.

Owain Fon Williams, Danny Ward, Adam Henley and Tom Lawrence are the four uncapped players in the squad, while Bournemouth's Shaun MacDonald could make a first international appearance since his debut in 2010.

Captain Ashley Williams is in line to win his 50th cap, with Wales a point behind Group B leaders Israel having played a game more.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Daniel Ward (Liverpool) Owain Fon Williams (Tranmere Rovers).

Defenders: James Collins (West Ham United), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Gunter (Reading), Adam Henley (Blackburn Rovers), Ashley Richards (Swansea City), Samuel Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Neil Taylor (Swansea City), Ashley Williams (Swansea City).

Midfielders: Joe Allen (Liverpool), David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Shaun MacDonald (Bournemouth) Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Simon Church (Charlton Athletic), David Cotterill (Birmingham City), Tom Lawrence (Leicester City), Hal Robson-Kanu (Reading), Sam Vokes (Burnley).