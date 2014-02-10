Voller keen to extend Hyypia's contract

Hyypia worked alongside Sascha Lewandowski last term, but was appointed head coach outright before the start of the 2013-14 campaign and has guided the club to second in the Bundesliga table as well the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Victory at Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday ensured Leverkusen's advantage over third-placed Borussia Dortmund remains at four points, and sporting director Voller revealed the club's hierarchy are keen to extend Hyypia's stay at the BayArena.

"Sami feels comfortable with us," he told Sky Sport Deutschland. "He has been excellent.

"He is a different kind of coach. Sami does it in his own way and he does it very well.

"Hyypia knows what he did to us, we know what we have in him. I'm pretty sure we will sit down soon."

The 40-year-old's current deal runs until June 2015.