Vucinic to train away with transfer pending

The Montenegro international has made only six starts for the Italian champions this season, with the likes of Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente preferred as attacking options by coach Antonio Conte.

Former Roma striker Vucinic has been linked with a move to Arsenal and his representative Alessandro Lucci confirmed an exit is looking likely.

"Vucinic spoke with Conte and they have agreed he will train apart in these last days of the transfer market because he is involved in some possible negotiations," Lucci told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I want to say that Mirko has never asked to be sold."

Vucinic moved to Juventus Stadium in 2011 and scored 10 goals in all competitions during his first season with the club.

His tally in the last campaign came to 14 as he helped Juve win back-to-back titles.