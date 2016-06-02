Wagner not interested in Bayern move

Darmstadt striker Sandro Wagner has made it clear that he is not interested in a return to Bayern Munich because he does not want to be second choice at the Bundesliga champions.

Wagner came through the ranks of the Bayern youth academy, but failed to secure regular first-team action with the Bavarians and eventually left the club for Duisburg.

The 28-year-old also enjoyed spells with Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern and Hertha Berlin before joining Darmstadt in 2015, where he impressed with a string of fine performances.

Bayern allegedly see Wagner – who scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga in 2015-16 – as the ideal back-up for first-choice striker Robert Lewandowski, but the Darmstadt star has hinted at a move to the Premier League instead.

"I have read the reports [that Bayern want to sign me]," Wagner told Bild.

"But I have not heard anything from Bayern for now.

"And I will not go anywhere where I will be making good money, but will only be a benchwarmer. I do no longer want to be anyone's back-up.

"I know that I have some very good options where I only have to say I am interested. I will either move to England or stay in the Bundesliga."

Wagner has a contract with Darmstadt until June 2017.